Charles Brown 11.02.2019

While the battle against wildfires continues in California, several Paso Robles firefighters are back home after fighting fires in Contra Costa county.

KPRL caught up with Charles Brown as he was passing out candy to costumed kids at the Paso Robles Halloween event yesterday afternoon. Brown was with a fire crew from Paso Robles who was sent to Contra Costa county northern California are back home. Charles Brown says he and his crew fought a fire near Clayton for seven hours.

Yesterday, several blazes broke out in the Inland Empire as strong Santa Ana winds gusted up to 60 miles per hour. Those winds are expected to calm down this weekend.

More than 350 thousand California residents remained without power yesterday.