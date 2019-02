The White-Crested Laughing Thrush at the Charles Paddock zoo welcome visitors to a new exhibit which opens Saturday at the Charles Paddock Zoo.

The Thelma Vetter Red Panda experience opens Saturday, which is part of the Indo-Burma exhibit. The exhibit features 11 species from southeast Asia, including the red panda, white-crested laughing thrushes, and snakes. There’s also a new animal from the Indo-Burma region called the Bearcat. More on the Bearcat tomorrow here on KPRL.