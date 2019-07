Charles Paddock Zoo director Alan Baker says they’re getting geared up for Ice Cream Zoofari, which occurs July 13th at the zoo.

After the zoo closes, they open back up in the late afternoon and Yogurt Creations and ice cream vendors provide ice cream. Gary Brill plays animal oriented music.

Ice Cream Zoofari July 13th is a fundraiser for the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero.