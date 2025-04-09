Charles Paddock Zoo Hosting 14th Annual Party For The Planet Celebration 4.09.2025

The Charles Paddock Zoo has announced its 14th annual “Party For The Planet” earth day celebration will take place Saturday, April 19th from 10 am to 3 pm.

The family-friendly event focuses on the natural resource conservation and protection of animals and plants. The day will feature interactive adventures, activities, and exhibits for children of all ages. The event will also include educational demonstrations like water conservation, pollinators, and more.

Food will be available for purchase from Heavenly Hot Dogs and Paradise Shaved Ice.

The Charles Paddock Zoo houses over 300 animals, and specializes in animals present in biodiversity hotspots.