Charles Scovell 9.03.2019

Charles Scovell appeared in court Friday for arraignment to face charges of arson, evading a police officer and resisting arrest. He entered no plea to those charges, but his appointed public defender motioned that the court conduct the arraignment today.

Scovell has been in the county jail since his arrest early last Tuesday morning. On Friday, superior court judge Crag Van Rooyen increased the bail amount from $120 to $520 thousand dollars.

If Scovell is convicted of the five felonies he’s facing, he could be sentenced up to a maximum of 11-and-one-half years in state prison. That’s because of prior convictions.

The 40-year-old Atascadero tree trimmer may be back in court today to enter a plea. Several years ago, Scovell ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Atascadero.