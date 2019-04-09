Chase in Paso Robles 4.09.2019

CHP reporting a chase through Paso Robles Friday night.

It started when a CHP officer spotted a suspicious vehicle parked on Linne road around 6 Friday evening. When officers ran the plate number, they discovered the vehicle was stolen out of Santa Maria. The driver of the vehicle took off toward Paso Robles. CHP officers turned on their lights and tried to pull the driver over, but he failed to yield. After a short pursuit in the Sherwood park area, the driver pulled onto Larkfield place and crashed into an undercover police car. The investigator was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Marcos David Rodriguez of Santa Maria. A passenger was taken into custody and later released with a citation.

Rodriguez faces multiple charges including stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property, felony evading arrest causing injures, and assault with a deadly weapon. He’s being held at the county jail on $50 thousand dollars bail.