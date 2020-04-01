Check From Federal Government 4.01.2020

It’s no April Fool’s joke. In a few weeks, you’ll receive a check from the federal government.

For those who earned up to $75,000 last year, the check will be $1200 dollars for a single person. $2400 for a couple. Parents will also receive $500 for each qualifying child.

If you made more than $75,000 last year, the amount of your check will be adjusted downward based on how much you made.

You don’t have to do anything. The government will use information on your most recent tax return to determine where to send the check. It could also use your social security benefit statement as well.

It may arrive by direct deposit. It may arrive in the mail.

They have a website: Irs.gov/coronavirus.

Reminder, the government is funded by taxpayers.