Check’s In The Mail 09.23.2022

Your “inflation relief” payment from the state of California may be arriving in early October.

The direct deposits will be issued first. They’ll show up in accounts from October 7th through October 25th.

The second round of direct deposits should hit accounts around election day. They’ll arrive between October 28th and November 14th. Election day is November 8th.

Then, debit cards will be mailed between October 25th and January 15th.

If you filed taxes in 2020, you may receive a one-time payment of up to $1,050.