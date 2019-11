Cheri lucas has operated Second Chance at Love dog rescue shelter in Templeton for more than 20 years.

She says she feels that people misunderstand the nature of pit bulls,

The second chance at love rescues and rehabilitates dogs.

Right now, they’re raising money to qualify for a $25 thousand dollar grant. They have until the end of the year to raise matching funds. For more information about the nonprofit, visit their website at: secondchancelove.org