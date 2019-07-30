Chief Cantrell 7.30.2019

After an internet news source accused San Luis Obispo police chief of lying about the missing handgun, the chief speaks out.

Chief Deanna Cantrell says she inadvertently left her weapon, a Glock 42, in an El Pollo Loco bathroom on Los Osos Valley road on July 10th. She describes what she did in the first two hours after losing the weapon, how she contacted city officials, registered the lost gun in a national data base, and issued a public Facebook post asking for help in identifying and locating the man who took the weapon.

She says, and this is a quote.

“The city of San Luis Obispo has been transparent about this incident from the beginning. Recent allegations and insinuations are simply not true.”

The weapon was recovered when a 30-year-old Los Osos man turned the weapon over to police two days later.