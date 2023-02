Yesterday, the Paso Robles police department learned of an ongoing molestation of a child.

The crimes occurred over the past four years.

Officers located the suspect in the 500 block of Oak street. He’s identified as 42-year-old Pablo Murillo Gonzalez of Paso Robles.

When police showed up, the suspect tried to flee, but he was immediately apprehended. Gonzalez was arrested for child molestation and was booked at the San Luis Obispo county jail.