Chimney Rock Rd Temporary Bridge Open 07.03.2023

A temporary bridge has opened over the washout on Chimney Rock road at Franklin Creek.

The bridge comes from the winter storms washing out the culverts beneath Chimney Rock road, which bisected the road and created a 80-foot long, 50 foot-deep canyon.

The bridge will remain in place until a permanent crossing is designed and constructed, expected between 2024 and 2025.

Residents and motorists are advised to use caution, ahdere to advisory signs in the area, and obey the strict 15-mph speed limit on and near the one-lane bridge.