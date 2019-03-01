Cholame Burglary 3.01.2019

The San Luis Obispo county sheriff’s department arresting two suspects in the recent burglary at the Mission Trial Cider House in Cholame.

Two juveniles shattered windows with pellets from a BB gun and broke into the small retail store. They stole about $400 cash and caused about $1200 dollars damage. They also broke into the Jack Ranch Cafe and stole money from that business. A 13-year-old and a 16-year-old who matched the description of the suspects arrested in Monterey county on similar charges.

San Luis Obispo county deputies questioned them at the Monterey county juvenile hall. They now face felony vandalism charges in San Luis Obispo county. They’ll be tried for those cases in Monterey county before facing the charges related to the Cholame burglary.