Cholame Y 8.13.2019

The recent fatality at the Cholame Y raised the safety issue again at that intersection.

Since the historic crash that killed actor James Dean back in 1955, there have been many fatalities at that intersection. Most recently, a man from Creston was killed when a vehicle pulled out and turned left in front of his minivan.

Jim shivers of Caltrans says it’s a dangerous intersection, but Caltrans plans to build a fly-over ramp. Work is scheduled to begin next fall. He says that fly-over will prevent future head on collisions at the Cholame Y.

Shivers says work is also underway on 101 north of Paso Robles. More on the San Miguel project tomorrow.