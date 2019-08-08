Cholame Y Fatal 8.08.2019

A fatal accident around ten last night at the Cholame Y. One person killed, several others injured in the two car crash.

The CHP says the accident involved a mini-van and a pick-up truck. Two people suffered major injuries. One person had moderate injuries. Five others had minor injuries.

Westbound 46 was closed near Cholame for over an hour last night while CHP officers cleared the accident from the roadway and conducted their investigation.

The names of those involved in the accident have not been released.