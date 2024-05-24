CHP Entering MEP For Memorial Day Weekend 5.23.2024

CHP says it is gearing up to enter its statewide maximum enforcement period for memorial day weekend.

The maximum enforcement period will be initiated on Friday, May 24th at 6 pm, and will run through Monday, May 27th just before midnight.

According to CHP, last year, 46 people were killed in crashes throughout California over this holiday weekend. They recorded more than 1,100 arrests made for driving under the influence of alcohol during their 78-hour Memorial Day MEP, about one arrest every four minutes.

CHP encourages all drivers to make the right choices this weekend: arrange for a sober driver, use ride-sharing services, taxis, or public transportation if you have been drinking.

If you see or suspect an impaired driver, safely pull over and call 9-1-1 immediately.