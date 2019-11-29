CHP & Grapevine 11.29.2019

Around eleven last night, the California Highway Patrol carefully reopened the I-5 freeway through the snow-covered grapevine after closing it for about two hours Thursday evening.

By around 9:30 pm last night, the southbound lanes were reopened. CHP officers were escorting vehicles on the northbound side.

Caltrans tweeted, “Thank you for your patience and drive slowly and carefully through the pass!”

The grapevine was closed twice yesterday as the snow made the road treacherous. First for much of Thanksgiving morning and then later in the evening around 8 pm. last night.

But I-5 is now open between Bakersfield in Los Angeles.