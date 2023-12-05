CHP Introduces Changes For CA Drivers of Commercial Vehicles 12.05.2023

The California Highway Patrol announced in a release late last week that they have amended the California code of regulations regarding commercial motor vehicles subject to hours-of-service regulations.

Currently, federal law requires interstate motor vehicles and drivers to use an electronic logging device to record a driver’s record of duty status when operating these vehicles.

CHP says the new amendment will require intrastate motor carriers and drivers to use the same device and logging, which will go into effect January 1, 2024.

CHP has additional information on their website under regulatory actions and an intrastate electronic logging devices webpage.