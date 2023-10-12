CHP Received a Federal Grant For Bicycle & Pedestrian Safety 10.12.2023

The California Highway Patrol announced it has been awarded with a federal grant to support its year long education and enforcement efforts for improving pedestrian and bicyclist safety.

The grant funds The Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety, Education, Enforcement, and Awareness Program II, which will continue through September 30th, 2024.

CHP commissioner Sean Durey said the grant is an investment to help improve the safety of California’s most vulnerable roadway users. The release says that pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities account for 20 percent of all traffic related deaths in CHP jurisdiction.

CHP says it will continue to conduct awareness campaigns and safety training this year to promote its mission for safety.