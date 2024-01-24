CHP Reports Less Highway Incidents Involving Firearms 01.24.2024

The California Highway Patrol released a statement yesterday, stating that there has been a significant reduction in freeway shootings across the state for the second year in a row.

The number of reported freeway shootings in California dropped from 349 to 274 last year, a 21% reduction from the previous year, and 38% reduction from 2021. CHP also reports that the number of victims killed and injured in highway violence incidents have also decreased.

CHP commissioner Sean Duryee said: “This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety of our highways throughout California.”