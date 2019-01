The CHP releases the name of the victim of that fatal collision Thursday morning on Los Osos Valley road near San Luis Obispo. She’s 52-year-old Yu Liu Hunt of San Luis Obispo.

Witnesses say her car drifted into the opposite lane, causing a head-on collision. One car swerved and avoided the wreck but two cars collided on LOVR Thursday morning around 7:20. The driver of the other car was also injured. 42-year-old Jeffrey Lewis Raidor was taken to Sierra Vista Medical Center in San Luis.