CHP Secures Grant to Put the Brakes on Sideshows & Street Racing 11.01.2023

CHP has announced that it has received two million dollars in federal funding to support the state’s efforts to crack down on the “alarming rise” of illegal sideshows, takeovers, and street racing.

The grant builds on the 5.5 million dollars allocated in the state budget specifically targeted to curb street racing and sideshows.

CHP says that they responded to more than 7,300 incidents in 2021 with nearly 123,000 participants. While the number of incidents decreasd by approximately 50 percent last year, CHP further says there is a significant amount of work to be done to keep roadways safe.

The grant supports a comparable yearlong campaign through September 30, 2024.