Chris Bausch Interim Councilman 08.26.2022

Paso Roblans talking a lot about former school board trustee Chris Bausch making the move from the school board to the city council.

KPRL talked with the new interim city council member about his change in leadership ten days ago. He says he’s decided it’s a good time to make that move. Interim Paso Robles city councilman Chris Bausch talking about moving from the school board to the city council.

This week, the four members of the city council voted unanimously to appoint him interim city council man to fill the vacancy created when Maria Elena Garcia resigned. So, he’ll fill that seat for the next 3-4 months. But he’s also running unopposed for the council seat, so he’ll represent the second district on the council when the new council is seated.

He and John Hamon are running unopposed in the November general election.

Mayor Steve Martin is being challenged by Michael Rivera. The election is November 8th.