Christopher McGuire 4.25.2019

The California attorney general’s office is investigating the case of a former Paso Robles police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman.

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office elected not to prosecute the former police sergeant. He’s identified as Christopher Mcguire. He no longer works in the department.

The state AG’s office is now reviewing the case. That comes after the alleged rape victim filed paperwork to sue the city of Paso Robles over the officer’s alleged assaults.

The woman filing the lawsuit has not been identified.