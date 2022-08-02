Cindy Lindquist 08.02.2022

For years, Cindy Lindquist taught music at Flamson and other schools in the Paso Robles school district.

She’s retired, but still trying to help string instrument students recover from the covid shut down. She says Flamson violin students were doing well until the covid shutdown.

Flamson 8th grader Maryann Yousef started playing viola in elementary school at Bauer Speck. Now her goal is to play with San Luis Obispo County Youth Symphony.

Cindy Lindquist is raising money to pay for four Paso Robles violin students who want to play with the youth symphony. She’s getting support from Dr. Val Berg-Johansen, concertmaster with the Vines Symphony in the north county.

The four students each need $580 dollar scholarships to play with the youth symphony, so Cindy and Val are working to raise enough to help them out so the students may continue their study of the violin.