City Council 11.23.2022

Although the visit from the turkey was the highlight of last night’s city council meeting, the council also discussed black grants, and got an update on the broadband strategic plan for Paso Robles and Atascadero.

The cities are working together to develop a better broadband delivery service in the two cities.

Rachelle Rickard shared with the council all the going on in the city, from the Fall Festival over the weekend to the Turkey Trot and the lighting of the sunken gardens and December 2nd.

There is a lot going on in the north county in the next couple of months. In Atascadero, assistant city manager Terrie Banish is responsible for a lot of it.