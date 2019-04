The city of Atascadero is hosting the first in a series of workshop on plans for traffic calming on El Camino Real near the Sunken Gardens.

The first workshop runs from 4-7 today at the historic rotunda. There will be another from 9-12 Saturday. Yet another from 10-1 on Tuesday. They will also have a booth at Farmers Market next Wednesday at the Sunken Gardens.

No formal presentation. You can just go look at the map and ask them questions about the intent and how the traffic calming.