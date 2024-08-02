City of Atascadero Details Street Closures For Hot El Camino Cruise Nite 8.02.2024

Friday, August 16th kicks off the 31st Annual Hot El Camino Cruise Nite on El Camino Real from Traffic way to Cubaril.

The city of Atascadero has released information regarding the road closures that will take place for this event. The following roads will close starting at 5 pm, with a hard closure at 5:30:

El Camino Real from Curbaril to Traffic way.

East Mall and West Mall from Palma avenue to El Camino Real.

Palma avenue from West Mall to Traffic way.

Traffic way from Palma avenue to El Camino Real.

San Luis avenue from Cubaril to Pueblo avenue.

Pueblo avenue to Sinaloa to San Luis avenue.

Entrada avenue from El Camino Real to Palma avenue.

Additionally, highway 41 will be closed to through traffic between the 101 southbound ramps (which will remain open) and Santa Ysabel avenue. 101 northbound offramps at highway 41 and El Camino Real will be closed.

More details of closures for this night can be viewed on the city of Atascadero’s website.