In the summer of 2025, the city of Atascadero, in collaboration with Atascadero high school’s athletic department, will be launching an aquatics program for a variety of recreational and instructional swimming for the community.

A release by the city says the program will include open recreation swimming, lap swimming, parent & me classes, and swim lessons with four levels.

The program runs June 16th through August 8th, Monday to Friday, noon to 4 pm.