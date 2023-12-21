City of Paso Accepting Applications For Planning Commission 12.21.2023

The city of Paso Robles is currently accepting applications to serve as a planning commissioner.

The planning commission prepares recommendations for the city council regarding the city’s general plan and zoning ordinance. They also approve or deny development applications that include conditional use permits, development plans, tentative maps, and environmental reviews.

The commission meets the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at 6:30. Applications are being accepted until January 31, 2024. Terms last for three years, and will expire February 28, 2027.