City of Paso Hosting MLK Jr. Art Contest For Local Teens 11.12.2024

7th to 12th grade students who live in or attend school in Paso Robles are invited to submit entries into this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. 2025 art contest.

The city of Paso Robles says this year’s theme is “Mission Impossible: Protecting Freedom, Justice, and Democracy.”

Participants are encouraged to creatively explore how individuals and communities can continue to safeguard these principles today.

Winners of this contest will be honored at the Paso Robles Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration in the city on January 20, 2025.

The deadline for art submissions is Wednesday, December 4th, at 5 pm at Centennial park.