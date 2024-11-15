City of Paso Hosting Open House For Niblick Corridor Improvement Plans 11.15.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced they will be holding an open house for the final concept plans of the Niblick corridor improvement project.

The open house will take place Thursday, December 5th from 6 pm to 8 pm in the city council chambers. The Niblick corridor project has been developed and planned after extensive feedback from community input sessions and observations by PRHS students and corridor users.

The project currently plans to include a new bike and pedestrian pathway, traffic calming measures, artistic and landscaping elements, and improved lighting.

The project’s construction will be funded by a 17 million dollar active transportation program grant.