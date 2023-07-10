City of Paso Public Workshops on Homelessness 07.10.2023

On Friday and Saturday, the city of Paso Robles held public workshops for community members to share their insights and concerns for addressing homelessness in the community, as part of the development of a five year strategic plan.

The meetings allowed members of the public to speak freely for however long they wished on what they believe the city should consider when developing this five year plan.

About twenty members attended the Friday meeting, raising concerns regarding the impact on local businesses, and providing suggestions such as the construction of tiny homes, identifying and focusing on different groups of unhoused populations, and looking outwards for ideas.

Community services director Angelica Fortin said that all of the feedback presented by community members will be brought back to the working group that initially drafted the six focus areas for the strategic plan, with the goal of eventually presenting the city council with a “realistic, sustainable approach to homelessness.”