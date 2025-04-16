City of Paso Releases Guidelines For Proper Pool Maintenance & Draining 4.16.2025

With the summer approaching, the city of Paso Robles has released a civic alert about the importance of responsible pool maintenance and draining procedures.

The city says certain chemicals and debris in pool waters can harm local ecosystems if not managed correctly. The city lists these steps as ways to minimize environmental impact: drain your pool when the weather is dry to prevent excess runoff.

Avoid draining directly into storm drains or nearby bodies of water; instead drain them into grass or soil.

Dilute or neutralize chemicals before draining. And use maintenance and filtration systems to minimize the need for draining.