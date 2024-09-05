City of Paso Releases Statement For National Preparedness Month 9.05.2024

The city of Paso Robles released a statement recognizing September as National Preparedness month.

The Paso Robles community emergency response team, as well as the fire department, reminds everyone that preparing for emergencies and disasters is a crucial step to keeping them, their families, and their communities safe.

The statement says this year’s theme for preparedness is “Start a Conversation.” While talking about disasters and what may come isn’t easy, the release says it is always important to protect the people we love by taking the steps to be ready and stay safe, and that begins with a conversation.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for the CERT basic training course that will be offered in Paso Robles in October from the 15th to the 26th. The course is designed for ages 15 and older, and is free.

Registration can be done at: northslocountycert.org