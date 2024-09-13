City of Paso Robles Holding a Hearing For Zoning Code Update 9.13.2024

The comprehensive zoning code update is scheduled to be discussed by the Paso Robles city council in a special hearing on Tuesday, September 17th at 6:30 pm.

This hearing will consider the first reading of an ordinance to repeal and replace the city’s zoning code ordinance. The city has received a 214 thousand dollar grant from the state of California to complete the zoning update, and held several public meetings before the final draft was adopted by council on the August 13, 2024 meeting.

The zoning code seeks to update title 21 of the Paso Robles municipal code; the city says these changes include eliminating conflicts to create an internally consistent document, complying with recent legislation and case law, providing user-friendly development regulations, and modernizing the zoning code.

A full list of the changes proposed, as well as a substantive history of the zoning code update, can be found on the city of Paso Robles website.