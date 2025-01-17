City of Paso Robles Offering Pre-Approved ADU Plans 1.17.2025

To help streamline the process of implementing accessory dwelling units in Paso Robles, the city has announced the availability of pre-approved ADU plans.

The program offers a range of professionally designed ADUs that comply with local and state building codes to help homeowners save time and reduce costs when looking to construct ADUs on their property.

Deputy building official for the city, David Kuhnle said: “This program provides a practical and affordable solution for homeowners looking to create additional living spaces or generate rental income.”

For more information or to get started, you can visit: prcity.com/adu.