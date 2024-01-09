City of Paso Robles Water Meter Read Delays 01.09.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that water meter read delays will result in delays water/sewer bills this month.

Printed bills are estimated to be mailed at around the 17th of January, and electronic bills will be available around the same time. The city says paper bills are likely to arrive on the 22nd and 25th.

Those enrolled in auto-pay will still be billed the processed amount on January 20th, likely before they receive their bill in the mail.

If payments are made through cash or check, no penalties will be made for late payments due to the delay in receiving the bill.

The city of Paso Robles says it is in the early stages of converting to smart meters to cut back on these types of inconveniences.