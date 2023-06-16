City of Paso Seeking Input on 5 Yr Strategic Plan 06.16.2023

The city of Paso Robles is inviting members of the public to provide their input on the development of a five-year strategic plan aimed at addressing the needs and impacts of unhoused members of the community.

The strategic plan will serve as a roadmap to achieve short-term goals and improve the quality of life for all residents of Paso Robles.

The city will host two public sessions that will allow community members to voice their opinions, perspectives, and insights on ‘draft goals’ made by a city working group.

The public sessions will be held in the city council chamber at 1000 spring street on Friday, July 7th at 6:00 pm, and Saturday July 8th at 9:00 am.