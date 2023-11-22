City of SLO Bringing Back 12 Days of Free Parking 11.22.2023

The city of San Luis Obispo, for its third year, is allowing free parking in any of its three parking garages on 12 select days from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day.

These days include Thanksgiving Day, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday on the 25th, every Sunday from the 26th of November to New Year’s Eve on December 31st, Christmas Day, the day after Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

Parking will also be free for both on-street and in parking structures during its downtown holiday parade from 6 to 9 pm on Friday, December 1st.