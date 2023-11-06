City of SLO Discussing Parking in Next Meeting 11.06.2023

The city of San Luis Obispo will be discussing its parking rates in its meeting tomorrow.

Downtown parking rates for the city have nearly doubled since July 1st of this year. This came from the council adopting a budget supplement in 2022, which would increase parking rates in anticipation of the cost for a parking structure. The construction costs for the parking structure is lower than anticipated.

As a result, revenues are projected to exceed expenditures by an average of one million dollars annually. City staff is requesting the council approve a study that could examine if the city can reduce parking rates in light of these reduced costs. Staff is also recommending the city reinstate the one-hour free for all structure users in all of its parking structures.

The meeting will begin tomorrow at 5:30 pm in the city council chambers, 990 Palm street.