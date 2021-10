Wine, Women and song. In this case classical music.

The Tilt Trio featuring Songa Lee Trio played Bach, Mendelson and music by other classical composers Saturday night at Libretto in downtown Paso Robles.

Songa Lee is first chair violin with the LA Philharmonic. Her trio includes Dr. Lousie Thomas on piano and Charley Tyler on cello.

There was a wine pairing with the classical selections