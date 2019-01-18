Cleaning Up 01.18.2019

In Paso Robles, Jill Copeland saw her home on Bolen drive off Creston road flood with storm run off. She says, “two am early Thursday, a flash flood hit my backyard. Two inches of water on my back patio.”

She bought the house in 2011, but there was not flooding until the city installed a storm drain behind her house several years ago, and a neighbor added a non-permitted deck which covered the storm drain. Although the deck was removed and reworked, her home has flooded four times in the past two years. Despite the recurring flooding in her house, Copeland says she has yet to see anyone pay for the damage.

The carpet is pulled up and the fans are on at Jill Copeland’s house on Bolen drive. Jill is now filing a lawsuit against the city.