The city of Paso Robles to embark on an expensive effort to clear out the Salinas riverbed. That means both brush and squatters.

Fire chief Jonathon Stornetta introduced the plan at last weeks city council meeting Police chief Ty Lewis says cleaning up the riverbed will be an ongoing effort.

Initially, the plan to clean up the Salinas river bed will cost more than $300 thousand dollars. But it will be an ongoing effort.