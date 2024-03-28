Clerk-Recorder’s Office Uploads Official Certified Election Results 03.28.2024

The county clerk-recorder’s office certified the official election results for the March 5th presidential primary yesterday afternoon.

The clerk-recorder’s office says that on certification, the voter participation rate for San Luis Obispo county was 52.34%, well above the statewide average of 34%, and those of neighboring counties.

Of the 92,526 ballots cast, 94.28% of voters opted to use their vote-by-mail ballot.

The certified results confirm that Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno has won the district 5 supervisor race, with 56.38% of the votes in district 5 to Susan Funk’s 43.62%, a gap of 2,161 votes.

The clerk-recorder’s office has certified election results about a week before the April 4th deadline.