Co Dept of Weights & Measures Conducts Skimmer Sweep 12.01.2023

The county department of weights and measures conducted inspections on retail motor fuel dispensers in the county during the week of Thanksgiving.

The department says that on November 22nd, inspectors completed a sweep at 29 service stations throughout the county, inspecting a total of 141 fuel pumps for credit card skimmers. The department says they did not detect any credit card skimmers during last week’s skimmer sweep.

If skimmers were to be detected, weights and measures inspectors would report findings to local law enforcement agencies for further investigation.