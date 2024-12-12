Co Homeless Services Releases 2025 Community Development Needs Report 12.12.2024

The board of supervisors reviewed the results of the 2025 community development needs assessment report during a public hearing on Tuesday.

Homeless services division has released a statement on this report, saying that they received 918 survey responses for the assessment, and conducted several workshops in the region.

According to the survey, affordable housing is ranked as the most needed community activity, with 78% of responders citing it as a higher need for the county. Other results include 38% of respondents having low, very low, or extremely low income, and over 77% of those who sought housing since January 2020 reported difficulties in securing housing.

Results from this assessment will inform the 2025 – 2029 consolidated plan, which outlines funding priorities for federal community grant programs.