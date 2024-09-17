Co Supervisor Candidate Charged w/Voter Reg Fraud & False Dec of Candidacy 9.17.2024

The county district attorney’s office released a statement yesterday, saying they have filed voter-related charges against 55-year-old Michelle Marie Morrow of Grover Beach.

These charges are voter registration fraud, filing a false declaration of candidacy, fraudulent voting, and perjury by declaration. The DA’s office says these were committed during the March 5th primary election cycle, alleging Morrow registered to vote at an address where she did not reside, filed paperwork to run for district 3 supervisor when she lives in district 4, and voted in district 3 when her residence remains in district 4.

County clerk-recorder Elaina Cano released a statement in response to this announcement, saying: “There is nothing my office takes more seriously than upholding the law and conducting local elections that adhere to California elections code,” adding that “In any instance in which an individual or individuals attempt to corrupt the process, my office will work with law enforcement to thoroughly investigate.”

The DA’s office says Morrow posted a bond with the superior court on September 12th, and was scheduled to be arraigned on October 10th.