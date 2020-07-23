Coast Union Vandalism 7.23.2020

Acts of vandalism at Coast Union high school in Cambria have inspired increased sheriff patrols.

School officials say someone gained access to the playing field in their cars and drove around the fields damaging the grass.

After an incident on July 4th, the school requested increased patrols from the county sheriff’s office. The school also plans to add extra fencing for protection.

Estimates for damage approached $2,000 but officials say the cost may be high because the fields are growing back nicely.