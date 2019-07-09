Coastal Commission 7.09.2019

Thursday morning in San Luis Obispo, the California coastal commission will discuss a staff recommendation that the Oceano dunes be closed to off-road vehicles.

Jim Suty is president of the Friends of the Oceano Dunes. He tells KPRL the coastal commission is unpredictable. Suty is encouraging people to attend the meeting Thursday in San Luis Obispo.

Again, the coastal commission meeting to discuss the banning of off road vehicles at the Oceano Dunes is nine o’clock Thursday morning. The meeting to be held at the Embassy Suites hotel in San Luis.

Friends of Oceano Dunes

P. O. Box 398

Oceano, CA 93445

Call Us:

805-994-9309 (In Oceano)

Website Information: https://www.oceanodunes.org/contact.html

Petition to keep Oceano Dunes open:

http://chng.it/Z7Z5NhwT59